Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt return from dubbing late at night, fan advises ‘areyyy sojao’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are looking forward to the release of their film Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will hit the theaters on September 9.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted in Mumbai late night on Wednesday.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are eagerly looking forward to the release of their much-awaited and long-in-the-making film, Brahmastra. The two stars were spotted walking out of a dubbing studio late on Wednesday night, probably after finishing some last-minute work on the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

In the photos and video that were shared by paparazzi on social media, both Alia and Ranbir looked visibly tired. While Alia, who is pregnant with their first child, was photographed after she sat inside the car, Ranbir obliged for some photographs as he walked out of the studio. After watching the video of the couple, some of their fans were in awe of all the hard work they have been putting in to make Brahmastra a success.

Also read |SS Rajamouli explains what Brahmastra’s Astraverse is all about. Watch

A comment on a paparazzo’s Instagram post read, “awww 🥺❤ they are working hard, they look so tired.. hope they will rewarded, can’t wait for brahmastra 🔥”. Another wrote, “He doesn’t look tired, he’s tired! They complement each other so much.. hope you all reward their hardwork by watching their new movie when it comes out 🙃.” “They are working so hard..specially Alia in this pregnancy time🥺🥺🥺🥺,” read another comment. One of the fans also joked, “Areyyy sojao😂😂”

 

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva is a fantasy adventure drama which is described as a blend of ancient Indian culture and spirituality in the contemporary world. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, the Dharma Productions movie will be presented in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam by filmmaker SS Rajamouli.



According to Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra is deeply rooted in Indian culture and value system, something that has been overlooked by filmmakers for long. “There are so many stories in our culture, which are rich in content, entertainment, characters and value system. It was surprising that all those have not been explored by us in cinema,” he said while promoting the film.

Brahmastra will release in the theaters on September 9.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 03:20:33 pm
Latest News

