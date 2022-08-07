scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt kept their relationship secret from Ayan Mukerji in the beginning: ‘We feared he would freak out’

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt didn't tell their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji that they were in a relationship for a long time.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 9:15:49 am
ayan mukerjiAyan Mukerji (left) with Brahmastra actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are close friends with their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, there was a time when they kept their relationship a secret from him. The couple, who fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra back in 2017, were worried that Ayan would ‘freak out’ if he knew. Nevertheless, the director says that he had a composed reaction to the news.

At the song launch of Deva Deva, Ranbir said, “Alia, Ayan and I have spent so much time making Brahmastra that so much has changed in our lives over the years. In these years, whenever we met, Ayan would always be obsessing over Brahmastra. After every conversation, Ayan would always be directing our attention towards Brahmastra. At one point, when Alia and I had started dating, we couldn’t even tell Ayan that we’d started seeing each other, fearing that he would freak out.”

Also Read |Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looks radiant as she poses with Ranbir Kapoor at Brahmastra event. See pics

Ayan added, “I had a very mature reaction when Ranbir broke the news to me. I had to be at my best behaviour with my close friends.” Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot this year after being in a relationship for over four years and are expecting their first child.

Alia was recently seen in the film Darlings, where she received astronomical praise for her performance, while Ranbir was seen in Shamshera. The couple’s first film together, Brahmastra, will release on September 9. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film, which has taken six years to make, follows the story of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva, who possesses unique powers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link
Tavleen Singh writes: What is a direct threat to democracy is the ‘Yogi m...Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: What is a direct threat to democracy is the ‘Yogi m...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 09:15:49 am

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

5

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankar for receiving support across party lines
14th Vice President

PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankar for receiving support across party lines

SC lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others

SC lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
Har Ghar Tiranga

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable
Commonwealth Games

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

Amid fear and desperation: The hands reshaping Gurgaon's skyline

Amid fear and desperation: The hands reshaping Gurgaon's skyline

With its focus on responsible choices, tiny home movement is catching up in India

With its focus on responsible choices, tiny home movement is catching up in India

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement