Ranbir Kapoor on how he and Alia Bhatt are prepping for their baby: ‘We’re having a fight because there’s a book…’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji are continuing to promote their successful fantasy drama. In a new interview, the trio talked about Ranbir and Alia’s love life as well as how the couple is prepping for their baby.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who is close with both the stars, revealed that just like in the movie Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia took to each other pretty quickly, stating, “Their personal life helped the film’s relationship as well. Ranbir and Alia happened very instantly, very very soon actually, they kind of just fit with each other. But for a long time I used to think if they get married before Brahmastra comes out, maybe it will take away from the film. But now everything has worked out very positively.”

Later during the chat, Ranbir, during a fun round, revealed what irks him about Alia. Turns out it is her sleeping habit. Ranbir said, “She starts moving diagonally, and I am pushed to a corner; her head is somewhere and her legs are somewhere,” the actor mentioned while Alia laughed heartily.

The pair, who are soon going to become parents, also got candid about prepping for the next phase of their lives. “We have done everything, the room is done, we have done all the preparations that are required for a child,” said Ranbir as Alia quipped that one can never really be ready for what is to come. She added, “My check list is ready, like I am foreseeing things, ‘if we have this etc…’ but one can never be prepared for it. We take each day as it comes.”

Ranbir concluded the chat on a light note as he revealed that the couple is currently having a small debate over a childcare book: “Now we are having a fight because there is a book on it that she (Alia) has read and wants me to read, and am 30 per cent through it, and I tell her, ‘listen, books are not gonna teach us how we are gonna raise our child, let us experience it when it happens.'”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had tied the knot this April in Mumbai after dating for over four years.