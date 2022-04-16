Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt post-wedding party Live Updates: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni look glamourous

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a post-wedding party on Saturday evening, after a lavish, dreamy wedding that was held in Bandra, Mumbai, on Thursday. The opulent and yet intimate event was attended by close friends and family members of the couple. This is one of the most high-profile weddings of the Hindi film industry ever as both stars belong to prestigious film families — the Kapoors and the Bhatts.

Ranbir and Alia — lovingly being called Ralia by fans — tied the knot after dating for five years. The couple fell in love while working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The much-awaited fantasy film is set to release in September.

Pictures of Alia and Ranbir’s wedding festivities have been shared by their family members on social media.

Alia took to Instagram to announce her marriage. Sharing photos from the function, she wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia .”