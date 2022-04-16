scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt post-wedding party Live Updates: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni look glamourous

Alia-Ranbir wedding post-wedding party LIVE UPDATES: Ranbir and Alia hosted their close friends and family for a party at their Mumbai house, after tying the knot earlier this week.

Updated: April 16, 2022 10:10:00 pm
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor dinner partyAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on Thursday. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a post-wedding party on Saturday evening, after a lavish, dreamy wedding that was held in Bandra, Mumbai, on Thursday. The opulent and yet intimate event was attended by close friends and family members of the couple. This is one of the most high-profile weddings of the Hindi film industry ever as both stars belong to prestigious film families — the Kapoors and the Bhatts.

Ranbir and Alia — lovingly being called Ralia by fans — tied the knot after dating for five years. The couple fell in love while working on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The much-awaited fantasy film is set to release in September.

Pictures of Alia and Ranbir’s wedding festivities have been shared by their family members on social media.

Alia took to Instagram to announce her marriage. Sharing photos from the function, she wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia .”

Live Blog

22:09 (IST)16 Apr 2022
Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor dazzle in all-black attire
 
 
 
 
 
Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs as they left for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's dinner party.

22:03 (IST)16 Apr 2022
Here's an unseen photo of Ranbir-Alia with Mahesh Bhatt
 
 
 
 
 
In a picture that has been shared online, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt are flaunting their mehendi designs.

21:44 (IST)16 Apr 2022
Rima Jain with Ranbir-Alia
 
 
 
 
 
Rima Jain posed for a picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

21:30 (IST)16 Apr 2022
Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt arrive for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's dinner party
 
 
 
 
 
Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt were among the first guests to arrive at newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's post-wedding dinner party at their house.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's colleagues from the film industry took to social media to wish the newly weds. Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurana, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, among others wished Ranbir and Alia on their big day.

Priyanka shared the newlyweds’ photo on her Instagram stories, and wrote, "Awwww congratulations you two. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness".

The wedding was an emotional affair As Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor was not there to give his blessings. Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after a long battle with cancer. On the day of the wedding, Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor shared that he was missing his late brother. He told Hindustan Times, “It is a big day for the family, and Chintu should have been here. We miss him every day, but today we are missing him more. But life goes on. It is nice to see Ranbir and Alia are starting this new chapter. Hope Rishi would have been here to witness this moment. I am missing him so much today.”

