Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to host a post-wedding party on Saturday?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt managed to pull off a low-key wedding with their friends and family members on April 14. The couple hosted a pre-wedding function on April 13 and both these events just had their loved ones in attendance. But now, it seems like the two are hosting an intimate post-wedding party for their friends and colleagues in Bollywood.

Reports suggest that Alia and Ranbir will be hosting a party at their apartment in Vastu on Saturday. They hosted their pre-wedding and wedding ceremony at the same apartment.

Neetu Kapoor, the mother of the groom Ranbir Kapoor, had earlier said that they won’t host a reception party. Some reports had also suggested that the couple might host a party at Taj but looks like they are sticking to a cozy party at their residence.

On Saturday, Alia shared some unseen photos from their mehendi function. She shared in the caption that Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji became the DJ as the ladkewalas pulled off a surprise dance performance.

She shared in the caption, “The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these! 💕♾”

Previously, Alia had shared her wedding photos with Ranbir on her Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️♾”

Alia and Ranbir started dating five years ago, right around the time they started shooting for Ayan’s film Brahmastra. The film will release in theatres in September.