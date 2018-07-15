Ranbir Kapoor is the perfect gentleman as he offers a ride home to Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria.

It seems like the gossip around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s alleged relationship is not going to die anytime soon. Every time the two are spotted together, the speculations begin. But none of this is affecting the bond the two seem to share. Alia and Ranbir, both have headed to Bulgaria to shoot for their first film together, Brahmastra. Now, we have come across a video of the two where Ranbir, just like a perfect chivalrous boyfriend, offered Alia a lift to her place. Ever since the video of the same has been released on social media, fans have been going crazy about it.

In the video shared by a fan page, Ranbir and Alia are exchanging greetings with people around them. As the two start heading to their cars, Ranbir can be heard asking, “Alia, I will drop you home?” and Alia instantly replies with a yes.

Ever since Ranbir confessed to something ‘new’ brewing between him and Alia, their fans cannot keep calm. Several fan pages of the duo have been sharing throwback photos and videos of them together.

“The truth never bothers me. At the same time, even lies don’t affect me because if it’s not true, I don’t care. Link-up rumours don’t affect my relationships with people. We have gotten used to it because it is a part and parcel of being in the business and limelight,” Alia told DNA on being asked about link-up rumours with Ranbir.

Earlier, Ranbir had said about his relationship with the Raazi actor that he wants their bond to “cook a bit.”

“It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit,” Ranbir had said in an interview with GQ Magazine.

