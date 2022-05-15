Ranbir Kapoor carries a gift as he escorts Alia Bhatt after celebrating one month anniversary with dinner date; fans wonder what it could be

After getting married in nothing less than a dreamy wedding last month, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their month-versary with a dinner date. The power couple of Bollywood was spotted leaving a restaurant after their dinner date. In the video captured by paps, Alia kept it simple in a blue dress, while Ranbir was clad in black.

In the video, Ranbir and Alia head out of the restaurant, carefully avoiding paps. Ranbir appeared to be holding a gift as he guided Alia to the car. Fans flooded the video with comments and called them a ‘beautiful couple’ and praised them for still following COVID protocol and wearing masks.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot last month at Vastu, Bandra on April 14. The ceremony was low-key and intimate with only a handful of friends and family in attendance, as Neetu Kapoor said that the two didn’t want ‘too much hoo-ha’ and chaos. Neetu had spilled details of their wedding to Film Companion, “For the mehendi, there were only 20 people, and 7-8 friends. We did a surprise item for them and we did it in one day–Dholida, Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali and Tenu Leke. That was really too much fun.”

Speaking about the baraat, Neetu laughed and said, “The best part was the baraat, which went from 5th to the 7th floor. In the passage we were dancing to bhangra. I wanted the full ghodi ritual, but then also we thought the paps would come and it would become a crazy thing. So I said forget the whole thing, we’ll just go from the 5th to the 7th floor.” Neetu also added that they were planning for two years, including hunting venues in South Africa, and finally narrowed the location to their home.

Ranbir and Alia have several films in the pipeline. While Alia is busy with Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera in the works. The couple will also seen be together in Brahmastra, which is slated for a September release. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji.