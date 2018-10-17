Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor in New York

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted in New York. (Photo: Instagram/ranbirfanbase)

If they aren’t shooting together, they chose to spend quality time with each other. Bollywood current favourites Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back in news after their clicks from New York went viral. Ranbir, who is already in the city for the treatment of his father Rishi Kapoor, was joined by his rumoured girlfriend Alia for a shopping spree.

Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor shared a photo of Ranbir on her Instagram with the caption, “The strength”. On the other hand, Alia also shared another click on her Instagram with the words, “The Big Apple 🍎✨” clearly stating that she too is in New York.

And just when their fans wondered whether the couple met, their latest set of pictures have gone viral. While in one pic, the two are seen posing with shopping bags in hands, the other one has their back as they are trying to pass through a zebra crossing.

Check out Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Instagram photos

Also see the photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared on fan pages

News about Ranbir and Alia dating started doing the rounds after they began shooting for Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. Alia’s regular uploads of pictures where she credited “RK” as her photographer, added to the rumour mills. The two also attended Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception hand-in-hand and have ever since been publicly spotted together several times.

Alia, who is set to open the upcoming Koffee With Karan season 6, with Deepika Padukone, is expected to talk about Ranbir too on the show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd