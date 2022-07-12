Ranbir Kapoor reveals he is happiest when spending time with Alia Bhatt, calls mom Neetu Kapoor most influential person in his life

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is neck-deep in promotions for his upcoming film Shamshera. The actor was last seen in the 2018 blockbuster Sanju, and now has two films lined up for release this year, including Brahmastra. The year has been a busy one for him personally and professionally as he tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in April, and he never fails to mention her in his interviews.

In a recent Q and A shared by YRF that also featured many puppies, Ranbir was asked several questions. Asked with whom he would like to go on a road trip with, he answered, “Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur, crazy people and lots of fun.” Asked who he would like to be stuck on an island with apart from Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji, he answered SS Rajamouli and Arijit Singh. On a hypothetical Instagram bio, he answered, “I’m wise enough to be a fool, or find your fire.” Asked about the most influential person in his life, he answered, “My awesome mother.” On what makes him happiest, he said, “Spending time with my wife.”

This month, Ranbir and Alia announced that they would be expecting their first child. Speaking to Mumbai journalists at the YRF Studio, he said that he wasn’t ‘prepared’ to be a father yet. ” “I always wanted children, me and Alia have been talking about children ever since we met. We want to have lots of children in life, how much ever we can afford. She is back tonight, I am going to see her after two months, so we have lots of talking and planning (to do). We’ve been on the phone every day, dreaming about the future, what it’s going to be like. But till the day it happens, I don’t know how it’s going to be, but I am so excited,’ shared Ranbir.

Shamshera, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, will release on July 22.