Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s moms Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan party together, see photos

Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan had a party together on Thursday night. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan met up with their friends on Thursday night and the photos of the get-together are being shared online. It seems while Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are keeping a low profile these days, their mothers had a good time with their friends.

Neetu, who is quite active on her Instagram account, shared a photo on her Instagram story where she is seen with Soni Razdan, Anu Ranjan and another friend on Thursday night.

While Neetu shared the selfie from this get-together with dancing ladies gif, Anu Ranjan shared another photo from the ladies night and wrote, “Making memories last forever 💜.”

See the latest photos from Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan’s party night:

This is not the first time Neetu and Soni were seen sharing a frame. Neetu earlier shared a photo with Soni, Alia, and Shaheen Bhatt. Her caption read, “Some happy moments shared with some very happy special people ❤️🥰🍾.” Soni Razdan had also shared a photo from that get-together.

Soni had also shared a photo from the jungles of Ranthambore in Rajasthan where she was vacationing along with Shaheen, Alia, Ranbir, Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on New Year’s Eve. Coincidentally, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were also holidaying at the same place.

See more photos of Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan together:

Alia and Ranbir started dating in 2017. Both Alia and Ranbir have publicly acknowledged their relationship, as have their family members.

Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screenscape for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.