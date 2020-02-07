Alia and Ranbir set to tie the knot in December this year: Reports

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are awaiting the release of their film Brahmastra. (Photo: Express Archives) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are awaiting the release of their film Brahmastra. (Photo: Express Archives)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are, reportedly, set to tie the knot in December this year. Film journalist Rajeev Masand revealed the news in a column in Open magazine.

Rajeev Masand wrote in the article, “(For Alia) Most significantly, the year will culminate in marriage. Yes, remember you read it here first: Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot in December this year, not long after the release of Brahmastra on the 4th of that month. Preparations are already underway; their extended families have been asked to mark off those dates to join in the celebrations.”

Rumours about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s relationship gathered steam after Alia began posting pictures from the sets of Brahmastra on her Instagram account in 2018, crediting them to “RK” aka Ranbir. The two actors soon began making red carpet appearances together and even attended several B-town weddings hand-in-hand. Alia was also by Ranbir and his family’s side when his father Rishi Kapoor was undergoing cancer treatment in New York.

Check out some photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt shared this picture on Instagram while vacationing with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt shared this picture on Instagram while vacationing with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last year. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last year.

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan at the logo launch of Brahmastra. Ranbir, Alia and Ayan at the logo launch of Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor and his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu kapoor in New York. Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor and his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu kapoor in New York.

After several postponements, their upcoming film Brahmastra is finally headed to theaters on December 4. Director Ayan Mukerji announced its release date recently.

Brahmastra is touted to be a superhero film, the first one in a planned trilogy. Bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.

