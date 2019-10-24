Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s London vacation photos go viral amid wedding rumours

It seems that rumoured couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in London for a vacation. Photographs featuring the two Bollywood stars have appeared on various social media fan pages where the two can be seen posing with fans.

Check out some of the photos from Ranbir-Alia’s London vacation here:

A fake wedding card of Ranbir and Alia was being circulated on social media a few days ago. On this, Soni Razdan had told Times of India, “It’s a non-issue. Please, don’t give these miscreants more publicity than they deserve.” The card had Alia’s name misspelt and had Mukesh Bhatt mentioned as her father.

When Alia was asked about the card on her way to the airport, she laughed it off recently.

Alia has been keeping busy with the shoot of Sadak 2 which marks the return of her father, Mahesh Bhatt on the director’s chair. Apart from Sadak 2, Alia will be seen in RRR, Takht, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra.

For Ranbir Kapoor, his next releases are Brahmastra and Shamshera.