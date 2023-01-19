Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are confronted by their iconic photo with Katrina Kaif from 2019, fans ask ‘Why did they ignore her picture?’

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended an event at the Mumbai Press Club on Wednesday. Several photos and videos of the couple taking a tour inside the venue have been shared online. Alia and Ranbir were seen looking at various photos, including ones from their wedding. Some of them also featured his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

As they climbed up a staircase, both Alia and Ranbir stopped momentarily in front of a famous photo that featured her and Katrina Kaif, at the Filmfare Awards in 2019. The photo had become rather popular for several reasons, as Ranbir was also featured in it, watching them interact silently. Ranbir and Katrina had been in a relationship for several years before calling it quits in 2017. He married Alia last year.

In the video, Ranbir points at the photo with an amused expression, while Alia looks at it, and the two move ahead. Fans didn’t miss a chance to comment on the video, with one saying, “Alia changed her face and began to make a face when she saw Katrina’s photo…” Others noted Ranbir’s reaction to the photo. “Both of them ignored the picture, they knew cameras were right there,” another fan wrote.

Alia has always maintained that she is on good terms with Ranbir Kapoor’s exes, including Deepika Padukone and Katrina. During her appearance on Koffee with Karan season 7 last year, Alia said, “I think I know how to stay friends with my partner’s ex. I am very good friends with his exes. I love them both.”

In 2018, after Ranbir and Alia went public with their relationship, there were rumours that there was a fall-out between her and Katrina as the latter stopped ‘liking’ her Instagram photos. However, Alia shut down the rumours and said, “I’ve always been very fond of Katrina. I believe that it’s two ways. I don’t know why other people feel differently. I would send her a message and ask her to start liking my picture. If that’s the barometer of friendship, we must start liking everyone’s pictures.”