Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan attend Kapoor fam-jam with Neetu, Karisma, Navya Nanda. See their family pics

The Kapoor khandaan is known to be quite thick, and Karisma Kapoor’s latest photos gave a glimpse of their bond. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram to share photos of a fam jam which had Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Adaar Jain, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, among others, in attendance.

Karisma’s post has photos of the family caught in an engrossing conversation. As someone clicked the photos, a few looked up to the cameras, while others kept on chatting with their family members. She also shared a photo of the entire clan coming together for a group photo.

For the gathering, most of the family was seen dressed in black, as Alia stood out in red. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, was dressed in a casual blue t-shirt that he matched with a cap. Saif Ali Khan looked handsome in his white tee while Kareena, like most Kapoors, wore a black sweatshirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Neetu Kapoor also shared a couple of photos from their family time on her Instagram story. Her photos also featured Shweta Bachchan Nanda and gave a glimpse of Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira bonding with Navya Nanda.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor’s upcoming web series “Brown” has been included in Berlinale Series Market Selects of the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival. The neo-noir drama show, directed by Abhinay Deo of “Delhi Belly” fame and produced by Zee Studios, is part of a line-up of 16 titles from five continents, a press release stated.

Advertisement

The show centres around Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor’s guilt. They must push their personal demons aside to find a serial killer whose belief in his divine purpose makes him unstoppable. Brown encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances.