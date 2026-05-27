Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Rani attend Karan Johar’s birthday bash

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 54th birthday on 25th May, and his close friend, designer Manish Malhotra, threw a star-studded bash for him. While pictures from the celebration have now surfaced online, it turns out the birthday bash had many popular names in attendance. The guest list for the party included Rabir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, amongst others.

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Karan Johar’s 54th birthday bash

Celebrating KJo, the host Manish Malhotra shared some pictures on his Instagram stories. Sharing a group photo with Kajol and Rani Mukerji, Manish wrote, “From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Now.”

Manish Malhotra, Kajol, Rani Mukerji at Karan Johar 54th birthday bash (Photo: Manish Malhotra / Instagram) Manish Malhotra, Kajol, Rani Mukerji at Karan Johar 54th birthday bash (Photo: Manish Malhotra / Instagram)

Also Read: ‘Not in our culture or nature’: Why Karan Johar refused to go for Dharma Productions’ IPO

In another photo with Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manish wrote, “Friends forever.”

Manish Malhotra poses with Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor at Karan Johar birthday party (Photo: Manish Malhotra / Instagram) Manish Malhotra poses with Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor at Karan Johar birthday party (Photo: Manish Malhotra / Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan also posed with Manish and Kara Johar.

Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan at Karan Johar birthday party (Photo: Manish Malhotra / Instagram) Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan at Karan Johar birthday party (Photo: Manish Malhotra / Instagram)

Manish went on to call Sidharth and Kiara his “favorite couple” as she shared a picture with them.

Manish Malhotra with Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Photo: Manish Malhotra / Instagram) Manish Malhotra with Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Photo: Manish Malhotra / Instagram)

Manish Malhotra’s birthday wish for Karan Johar

Sharing a video of Karan Johar from his MET Gala appearance, Manish Malhotra wrote on Instagram, “This video is about the Showstopper Appearance of Karan’s at TheMetGala 2026 but it’s also shows our friendship and also our comfort of working together for 30 years .. many super hit films, many meals and travel together and discussions of films and life and all the most important red carpet apperances .. candid, honest to each other is what we have been… Happy Birthday, dearest @karanjohar. I cherish our friendship, and we celebrate it every day. Lots and lots of love to you, and I wish you only the best, and you know that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

While Karan Johar has always been very candid about ageing, at the Dhadak 2 trailer launch last year, the filmmaker had said, “This age is for living, not fearing or dying, if love comes great, if not, I also have four options like KBC.”

Last year, in a podcast with Raj Shamani, Karan also spoke about battling Body Dysmorphic Disorder. He had said, “I can’t even look at myself in the mirror.” Talking about his drastic weight transformation, the filmmaker said, “I’ve always been battling the bulge. I’ve been on about a thousand diets, I’ve done 500 kinds of workouts. For some reason, I was never able to lose weight. The needle simply wouldn’t move. I discovered that I had an underlying thyroid condition, and this was affecting my weight. People keep saying I’m on Ozempic, and I’m tired of it. You don’t know my truth, and I’m not interested in telling you my truth.”

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On the work front, Karan made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. He was also seen hosting Traitors Season 1. According to reports, Karan is also expected to return with a new season of Koffee With Karan soon.