Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Rani attend Karan Johar’s birthday bash

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 54th birthday on 25th May, and his close friend, designer Manish Malhotra, threw a star-studded bash for him. While pictures from the celebration have now surfaced online, it turns out the birthday bash had many popular names in attendance. The guest list for the party included Rabir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, amongst others.
In another photo with Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Manish wrote, “Friends forever.”
Manish Malhotra poses with Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor at Karan Johar birthday party (Photo: Manish Malhotra / Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan also posed with Manish and Kara Johar.
Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan at Karan Johar birthday party (Photo: Manish Malhotra / Instagram)
Manish went on to call Sidharth and Kiara his “favorite couple” as she shared a picture with them.
Manish Malhotra with Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra (Photo: Manish Malhotra / Instagram)
Manish Malhotra’s birthday wish for Karan Johar
Sharing a video of Karan Johar from his MET Gala appearance, Manish Malhotra wrote on Instagram, “This video is about the Showstopper Appearance of Karan’s at TheMetGala 2026 but it’s also shows our friendship and also our comfort of working together for 30 years .. many super hit films, many meals and travel together and discussions of films and life and all the most important red carpet apperances .. candid, honest to each other is what we have been… Happy Birthday, dearest @karanjohar. I cherish our friendship, and we celebrate it every day. Lots and lots of love to you, and I wish you only the best, and you know that.”
While Karan Johar has always been very candid about ageing, at the Dhadak 2 trailer launch last year, the filmmaker had said, “This age is for living, not fearing or dying, if love comes great, if not, I also have four options like KBC.”
Last year, in a podcast with Raj Shamani, Karan also spoke about battling Body Dysmorphic Disorder. He had said, “I can’t even look at myself in the mirror.” Talking about his drastic weight transformation, the filmmaker said, “I’ve always been battling the bulge. I’ve been on about a thousand diets, I’ve done 500 kinds of workouts. For some reason, I was never able to lose weight. The needle simply wouldn’t move. I discovered that I had an underlying thyroid condition, and this was affecting my weight. People keep saying I’m on Ozempic, and I’m tired of it. You don’t know my truth, and I’m not interested in telling you my truth.”
Story continues below this ad
On the work front, Karan made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. He was also seen hosting Traitors Season 1. According to reports, Karan is also expected to return with a new season of Koffee With Karan soon.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More