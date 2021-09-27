Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt jet off to Jodhpur ahead of his 39th birthday. See photos

Just before his 39th birthday, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted in Jodhpur. Paparazzi in the city took to Instagram and posted photos of the couple, walking out of the airport.

Ranbir will celebrate his birthday on September 28. Last year, he spent the day with his mother, Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Alia. While he went out for a meal with Neetu and Riddhima, Alia later posted a photo of him with two cakes. Recently, Ranbir was spotted at Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday celebrations.

Alia and Ranbir, who have been dating for almost four years, are speculated to tie the knot in the near future. Speaking with former journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life.” Ranbir and Alia had made their relationship official to the public, after they arrived at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding in 2018.

Both Ranbir and Alia have several films lined up. Besides their film Brahmastra, Ranbir has Shamshera, Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan in the pipeline. Yash Raj Films revealed Shamshera will release on March 18, 2022. On the other hand, Alia is awaiting the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has RRR with SS Rajamouli, her home productions Darlings, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.