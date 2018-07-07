Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt clicked at the Raazi actor’s house, see photos

Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor recently paid a visit to Bhatt’s house in Juhu Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor recently paid a visit to Bhatt’s house in Juhu

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly in a relationship, as the Sanju actor admitted the same during an interview recently. The Bollywood stars were snapped by the shutterbugs at Alia’s house. Kapoor was clicked inside his car while he was on his way to Bhatt’s house. The actors were later photographed together at Bhatt’s place. By the looks of it, the two were having a light conversation along with Bhatt’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who was also present.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be sharing screen space for the first time together in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming supernatural movie called Brahmastra. The film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

Here are a few pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the latter’s house:

Kapoor and Bhatt set the tongues wagging about their alleged relationship when they first appeared together publicly as a couple to attend Sonam Kapoor’s reception.

Alia has praised Kapoor’s performance to the skies in Sanju and has said, ” I really liked it. It is a fantastic, fabulous and an outstanding film. I think in my top 10 best film list, Sanju is high up there. Ranbir is outstanding in it.”

In an interview with DNA, Bhatt has also said that working with Kapoor has been a great experience. “It’s been great working with him. It’s exactly how I imagined it to be. I’ve always thought that Ranbir is such an amazing actor. I’m at times shocked at how chilled out he is (laughs),” the actor said.

Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of Sanju, that has been bending the box office backwards with its mind-boggling numbers.

