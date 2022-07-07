Ranbir Kapoor says he ‘always wanted children’ with Alia Bhatt: ‘Spoke about having kids from the first day we met’

Ranbir Kapoor revealed he and wife Alia Bhatt wanted to have kids from the moment they fell in love. The power couple of Bollywood tied the knot in April this year, after dating for a long time. Alia, who announced pregnancy last month, left their fans and industry friends pleasantly surprised.

Ranbir got candid about embracing fatherhood in a latest interview with Harper’s Bazaar India. In an excerpt from his interview, that was shared by the magazine’s Instagram handle on Thursday, Ranbir is quoted as saying, “Alia and I have been talking about having kids from the first day we met and fell in love. I’ve always wanted children. And she wants children. To start a new chapter in life… I am extremely excited about that, I can’t wait.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt met on the sets of Brahmastra and soon began their relationship. Though the two kept things under wraps, they eventually went official at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. While the two await the release of the big ticket film later this year, they took wedding vows on April 14, 2022 in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir’s residence.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with their families. (Photo: Instagram/Neetu Kapoor) Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with their families. (Photo: Instagram/Neetu Kapoor)

Reacting to the pregnancy news, Alia’s father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt told Hindustan Times, “There has never been a child like the one which is coming soon, and never will there be a child. Every child that is born is unique and unrepeatable.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming release is Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He also has Animal in his kitty. In the meantime, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Darlings. She is also working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zaraa and Netflix film Heart of Gold.