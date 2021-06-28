scorecardresearch
Monday, June 28, 2021
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt have a ‘fam jam’ post Gangubai Kathiawadi wrap-up

Neetu Kapoor also shared a click on her Instagram handle with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and captioned it, "My world."

June 28, 2021
ranbir kapoor alia bhattAlia Bhatt was clicked with Ranbir Kapoor's family.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had a family get together post the wrap-up of the latter’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The clicks of the ‘fam jam’ were shared by Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Instagram. Also seen in the pictures are Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima’s daughter Samara Sahni.

Riddhima took to her Instagram stories to share the photo. She wrote, “Fam Jam,” along with the photos. Neetu too posted the photo on Instagram. She captioned it, “My World.”

ranbir alia new photos Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together in Brahmastra. (Photo: Instagram/riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) ranbir kapoor alia bhatt Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s families meet regularly. (Photo: Instagram/riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Also read |Alia Bhatt is ‘some magic, some wild spirit and a little bit of poetry’ in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar photo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Alia recently wrapped up her much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor on Sunday wrote a long note of gratitude for her director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting Covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience!” read a portion of Alia’s note.

Ranbir, on the other hand, has Ayan Mukerji’s highly anticipated Brahmastra in the pipeline. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

