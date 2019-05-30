Alia Bhatt rejects Ranbir Kapoor’s offer in this adorable ad

Before we see them in upcoming fantasy film Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are here to tease fans with their chemistry. The Bollywood lovebirds have featured in their first ad together, and it is adorable, to say the least.

Advertising

Ranbir and Alia have been roped in by e-commerce portal Flipkart. In the ad, we see the two travelling in a bus. While Ranbir is trying to woo his lady love by asking what she wants from the city mall, she quashes his advances by claiming that everything is available on Flipkart.

The ad also features two kids dressed as nagging adults who take a dig at Ranbir Kapoor after he is rejected by Alia Bhatt.

Watch | Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Flipkart Ad

The latest ad is the third in the series of advertisements released by the e-commerce portal within a span of days. In one of them, we saw how Alia, at a party, takes the case of some guys who claim to be wearing Ranbir’s red carpet look. Alia says that the look is old, and advises them to check the website for the latest style of celebs. While Ranbir doesn’t really feature in this ad, we see Alia flipping through his photos on the app.

Want to keep up with celebrity fashion? Shop at Alia’s favourite shopping destination- Flipkart Fashion, #IndiaKaFashionCapital and find #SomethingNewEveryday! pic.twitter.com/KNgN9rigWR — Flipkart (@Flipkart) May 27, 2019

Keep your style up to date, just like Ranbir Kapoor! Shop the latest collections from brands at the best prices at Flipkart Fashion, #IndiaKaFashionCapital. Get #SomethingNewEveryday! pic.twitter.com/Vwc2lDFDh3 — Flipkart (@Flipkart) May 29, 2019

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been vocal about their relationship for some time now. Alia expressed her love for the Kapoor scion while receiving an award for Raazi recently. The actor has remained close to Ranbir’s family too and often visits his father Rishi Kapoor who is in New York for cancer treatment.