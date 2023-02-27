scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor says daughter Raha’s smile breaks his heart, makes him not want to leave home: ‘A new understanding of love’

Ranbir Kapoor and actor-wife Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter Raha in November, 2022 after tying the knot in April last year.

ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor became a father last year, as he welcomed daughter Raha with actor-wife Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Ranbir Kapoor Universe/Twitter)
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is excited about being a dad to daughter Raha Kapoor. The actor admitted that when he is away from Raha due to work commitments, he misses her a lot and doesn’t feel like leaving home. During his promotional tour in Kolkata, Ranbir said that spending only 20 minutes with her before catching his flight to the City of Joy ‘rejuvenated’ him.

The actor also gave a glimpse of his fatherly side during the conversation as he revealed he is a ‘burping specialist’, adding, “She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart. It feels like a new understanding of love.”

As the conversation drew to a close, Ranbir asked a reporter if he were a father, and when the reporter said no, the actor said he hopes the journalist becomes a parent one day, because it is a feeling that cannot be described. Ranbir Kapoor is married to actor Alia Bhatt. The two tied the knot in April last year, and welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, in November, 2022. Ranbir and Alia apparently fell in love on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji film Brahmastra, and dated for around four years before making things official.

Also Read |‘Makkar’ Ranbir Kapoor plays cricket with ‘jhoothi’ Sourav Ganguly in Eden Gardens. Watch how the match went

On the work front, Ranbir is looking forward to the release of Luv Ranjan directorial Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, which co-stars Shraddha Kapoor. The film also features comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, as well as veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar releases this Holi, on March 8, in cinemas.

First published on: 27-02-2023
RRR 1200
SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan share photos from Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards; Alia Bhatt celebrates win
