Monday, May 30, 2022
Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have eyes only for each other as they collaborate for an ad shoot. See adorable photos

In the photos, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen posing for cameras and in one photo talking to each other between shots. Clearly, the lovebirds want to spend as much time as possible with each other.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 30, 2022 10:27:09 am
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married in April.

The newlyweds and currently the hottest couple in the Indian tinseltown Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently collaborated for a TVC (television commercial) for the steel manufacturing company Rungta Steel. And behind-the-scenes of the advertisement’s shoot have gone viral.

In the photos, Ranbir and Alia can be seen posing for cameras and in one photo talking to each other between shots. Clearly, the lovebirds want to spend as much time as possible with each other.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in the much-anticipated epic fantasy film called Brahmastra, which is the first of a trilogy and will also kick off a cinematic universe called Astraverse in the vein of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Their romance reportedly began during filming of the movie.

Also Read |Alia Bhatt wants her ‘sunshine’ as she spends a day out with Shaheen, Arjun Kapoor says ‘sunshine’s shooting…’

Directed and co-written by Ayan Mukerji, who has earlier helmed Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in major roles. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot earlier this year. Their wedding was held in Bandra, Mumbai. The opulent and yet intimate affair was attended by close friends and family members of the couple. This is one of the most high-profile weddings of the Hindi film industry ever as both Ranbir and Alia belong to reputed cinema dynasties.

“With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special,” Alia Bhatt wrote as she shared wedding pictures.

