Alia Bhatt asks Ranbir Kapoor if she’ll be chopping vegetables on a Friday night, he brings out the Brahmastra. Watch new videos

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked dreamy when they tied the knot earlier this year and now, as the parents-to-be are actively promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra, fans can’t stop gushing over them. In a recent set of ads for a music platform, Ranbir and Alia looked adorable and fans showered them with love in the comments section.

One of the ads has them sitting and chilling on the couch as they lovingly gaze into each other’s eyes with ‘Kesariya’ playing in the background. One fan wrote, “Ranbir has such beautiful & soulful eyes 😍. & Alia is super cute 🥰.” Another fan wrote, “The way he looks at her ❤️”

Another ad had them discussing their Friday night plans and as the music of ‘Dance ka Bhoot’ comes in, the two can’t help but dance to its beats. One of their fans wrote, “Best couple forever ❤️.” Another wrote, “I’m in love with them.”

It was on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that Alia and Ranbir met and fell in love with each other. After dating each other for five years, the couple got married in April this year. The two announced their pregnancy in May with a social media post.

Brahmastra marks Alia and Ranbir’s first collaboration with each other. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni among others. It has been said that Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film but the makers have not confirmed it yet. The film is said to be a trilogy based on the stories of Hindu mythology.

Brahmastra marks Ranbir’s second release of the year after Shamshera, which flopped at the box office. Alia Bhatt, however, is having a fantastic year at the movies. The actor had a huge success with Gangubai Kathiawadi and her maiden home production Darlings, which released on Netflix, received rave reviews.