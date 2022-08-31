scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Alia Bhatt asks Ranbir Kapoor if she’ll be chopping vegetables on a Friday night, he brings out the Brahmastra. Watch new videos

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fans are loving their chemistry in these new ads.

ranbir kapoor, alia bhattRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are promoting Brahmastra. (Photo: SpotifyIndia/Twitter)

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt looked dreamy when they tied the knot earlier this year and now, as the parents-to-be are actively promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra, fans can’t stop gushing over them. In a recent set of ads for a music platform, Ranbir and Alia looked adorable and fans showered them with love in the comments section.

One of the ads has them sitting and chilling on the couch as they lovingly gaze into each other’s eyes with ‘Kesariya’ playing in the background. One fan wrote, “Ranbir has such beautiful & soulful eyes 😍. & Alia is super cute 🥰.” Another fan wrote, “The way he looks at her ❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spotify India (@spotifyindia)

Another ad had them discussing their Friday night plans and as the music of ‘Dance ka Bhoot’ comes in, the two can’t help but dance to its beats. One of their fans wrote, “Best couple forever ❤️.” Another wrote, “I’m in love with them.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spotify India (@spotifyindia)

It was on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that Alia and Ranbir met and fell in love with each other. After dating each other for five years, the couple got married in April this year. The two announced their pregnancy in May with a social media post.

Brahmastra marks Alia and Ranbir’s first collaboration with each other. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni among others. It has been said that Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film but the makers have not confirmed it yet. The film is said to be a trilogy based on the stories of Hindu mythology.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...
Also Read |When Rajkummar Rao stole Ayushmann Khurrana-Kriti Sanon’s thunder in commercial entertainer Bareilly Ki Barfi

Brahmastra marks Ranbir’s second release of the year after Shamshera, which flopped at the box office. Alia Bhatt, however, is having a fantastic year at the movies. The actor had a huge success with Gangubai Kathiawadi and her maiden home production Darlings, which released on Netflix, received rave reviews.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 09:30:00 am
Next Story

India Vs Hong Kong (IND vs HKG), Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND Vs HKG match live?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Uniformity across all boards: Regulator for exam assessment

Uniformity across all boards: Regulator for exam assessment

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
Goa team to examine Gurgaon flat, farmhouse in Haryana
Sonali Phogat murder

Goa team to examine Gurgaon flat, farmhouse in Haryana

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove
India vs Hong Kong

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

NASA plans to retry its moon rocket launch on Saturday

NASA plans to retry its moon rocket launch on Saturday

'All You Need Is Love': In talk on Sec 377, judge refers to iconic Beatles' lyrics
Delhi Confidential

'All You Need Is Love': In talk on Sec 377, judge refers to iconic Beatles' lyrics

Premium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Premium
Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor

Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shraddha Kapoor
Ganesh Chaturthi: How celebrities welcome Lord Ganesha every year
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement