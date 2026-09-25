Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bring families together for Don’t Be Shy screening, watch

The special screening of Don’t Be Shy on Thursday turned into a family affair, with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor joined by Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt. Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, who co-produces the film with the actor, was also spotted at the venue with her boyfriend, Ishaan Mehra.

Alia and Ranbir arrived together and were joined by their respective family members, who came to show their support for the movie, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

See photos and videos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor:

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Ranbir Kapoor posed for the photographers with wife Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor. The actor then sweetly made sure to invite the Bhatts for a family photo, bringing both families together for a warm moment.

For the evening, Alia opted for a glamorous mini dress featuring a silver sequin-covered base with colourful floral motifs in shades of red, blue, yellow and green. She paired the outfit with green stilettos. Ranbir, meanwhile, kept his look relaxed yet polished in a light blue full-sleeved shirt with rolled-up sleeves and beige trousers.

Ranbir Kapoor’s outing came soon after the makers unveiled his first look from the much-awaited Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Love & War.

Several other celebrities, including Samay Raina, Sharvari, Orry and Vedang Raina, also attended the special screening.

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Don’t Be Shy is written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji and produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under their banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani of Chalkboard Entertainment have co-produced the film.

The film follows Shyamili Shy Das, a 20-year-old girl who believes she has her life figured out. However, things take an unexpected turn, forcing her carefully planned life into chaos.

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The film features newcomers Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora and Ansh Duggal in the lead roles, alongside Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik in pivotal roles.