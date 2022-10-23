scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on this date

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's magnum opus Brahmastra: Part One Shiva is all set to have its digital release next month.

brahmastraBrahmastra will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 4.

One of this year’s most successful and talked-about Hindi films, Brahmastra, is all set for its digital premiere. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s magnum opus will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4. It will be available for viewers in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The first part of the trilogy, Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, was released on September 9, and collected more than Rs 425 crore globally.

On sharing the film with a digital audience, Ranbir Kapoor in a statement shared that Brahmastra has been a special journey for him. “Especially Ayan’s grand vision of creating India’s original new cinematic universe has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience! The phenomenal response from global audiences after the theatrical release has been truly overwhelming,” he shared, adding that the aim to have a digital premiere is to bring the film even closer to the audience across the country.

Brahmastra movie review |Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film fails to entertain

On her part, Alia Bhatt shared, “Brahmāstra has been a very special and close film to me and all of us involved. As an actor, I am honoured to be part of such a grand vision. It has been no less than a celebration worldwide, and we cannot wait to bring Brahmāstra closer to fans with the OTT release. Once again, Brahmāstra is now yours!”

Also Read |Ayan Mukerji on spin-off of Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Brahmastra: ‘We are already thinking of origins story’

Director Ayan Mukerji added that the journey of bringing Brahmāstra to life has been ‘very exciting and challenging one’. He said that he’s truly grateful to audiences all over the world who have embraced the film with their overwhelming love and support. “Brahmāstra is a grand celebration of our rich Indian culture, of our spirituality, and a product of where our unique history meets technology.”

While the box office numbers were a reason to celebrate for the team, Brahmastra did face its share of negativity. Apart from dealing with the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend, it also fought trolls and memes around the film’s weak dialogues.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 12:05:41 pm
