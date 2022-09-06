scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Brahmastra runtime revealed, censor board clears the film with UA certificate

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has been cleared by the CBFC. The film's runtime is said to be close to 3 hours.

brahmastra releaseBrahmastra releases in theatres on September 9.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is all set to release on September 9. The film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with a U/A certificate. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film’s run time was also revealed to be close to three hours.

The fantasy saga is clocked at 166 minutes (2 hours 46 minutes), making it a pretty lengthy film. Early trends suggest that the film’s opening day collection could mint around Rs 18-22 crore. With many Hindi films not performing well at the box office in the recent past, the film industry’s hopes are pinned on Brahmastra as it is reportedly the costliest film to emerge out of Bollywood.

A previous report in Bollywood Hungama suggested that the film’s budget is around Rs 410 crore. Apart from pan-Indian films such as RRR, 2.0, Saaho, and a few others, the most expensive Hindi film ever made has been YRF’s 2018 period adventure Thugs of Hindostan, which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 310 crore.

Leading up to the release of Brahmastra, the makers have been releasing a new promo of the film every day. One of the promos also gave an insight into the story of the film where Ranbir’s Shiva is supposed to collect three artefacts to save the world from being demolished.

Also Read |Lalit Modi removes Sushmita Sen from Instagram bio, display picture; sparks break-up rumours

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni. Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in a special appearance in the film, as confirmed by Mouni Roy.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of a scheduled trilogy. The film is being released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. RRR director SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in the southern part of the country. “When Ayan started narrating about these Astras to me, all my childhood fantasies came to life. He has put in a lot of energy in creating this Astraverse. Everyone is emotionally charged in using the weapons. This kind of film needs to be supported. It’s about the superpowers we have in our culture, folklore. Everything about Brahmastra is in Indian tradition. I am doing all I can to represent the film in South markets,” said Rajamouli during the film’s promotional event in Hyderabad.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 11:02:02 am
