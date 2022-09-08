scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra to beat Aamir Khan’s Dangal collection in south India?

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, has generated real interest at the box office, not just in the Hindi belt but in parts of south India too.

ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor in Brahmastra.

There is good news for Bollywood. Director Ayan Mukerji’s latest movie Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva has generated real interest at the box office, not just in the Hindi belt but in parts of south India too. It’s very comforting news to the embattled Hindi film industry.

The Telugu version of Brahmastra got the stamp of approval from director SS Rajamouli, who is India’s first director to deliver back-to-back movies that earned more than Rs 1000 crore globally from ticket sales. And Rajamouli has been promoting Brahmastra as one of his own.

“It doesn’t matter. Rajamouli promoting this film might matter for people outside Telugu states but it will have little effect here,” said Deepak, who manages AndhraBoxOffice.com.

SS Rajamouli is distributing Brahmastra in the south Indian states. And he has been accompanying the film’s cast and crew on the promotional tour, helping them get acquainted with audience members in southern territories.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New IndiaPremium
Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...

Hyderabad is not like Chennai. The city has a very good following for Hindi films. For Telugu audience, it doesn’t matter, who is promoting a film. It doesn’t make any difference. What matters is whether or not the film has caught the interest of the audience,” added Deepak.

Also Read |Can Brahmastra revive Bollywood as it deals with back-to-back flops?

And the good news is that Brahmāstra has generated solid interest among the movie-going audience in the Telugu states. It has a good advance booking for a Hindi film in the Telugu states. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did well in the Telugu states but it’s not a good benchmark to compare the collections of Brahmastra. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a very moderate start but the last Hindi film to get a terrific opening here was Dhoom 3,” noted Deepak.

Ranbir Kapoor Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli and Ranbir Kapoor during the promotions of Brahmastra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

As per some sources in the Telugu film industry, Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 made a net collection of Rs 4 crore on its opening day and collected around Rs 20 crore, including the Telugu version, in its entire theatrical run there. Deepak remembered that Dhoom 3’s Telugu version opened to packed houses back then. And like the rest of India, Aamir’s Dangal continues to hold the record of the highest earning Hindi film even in the Telugu states.

Advertisement

“Brahmastra has to overtake the collections of Dangal to be considered a success given its high-production cost. Brahmastra should collect Rs 25 crore in the Telugu states as Dangal had done Rs 22 crore,” Deepak added.

Also Read |Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Brahmastra has a huge star cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. And it reportedly has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. This is the biggest Hindi film, in terms of its star value and the production cost (Rs 400 crore), to come out in a long time. And it seems the environment is very conducive to set a new box office benchmark for a Hindi film in the country. The film is releasing on over 5000 screens in India alone.

Brahmastra is also getting a wider release than Laal Singh Chaddha in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. “There is a good expectation (for Brahmastra) but the morning shows are yet to pick up. The advance booking for the afternoon and evening shows is okay. People will go to theatres only after Onam celebrations,” said K Vijayakumar, the president of the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK).

Advertisement

The movie is releasing on more than 100 screens in Kerala, which is considered the highest number for a Hindi film in recent years. In Tamil Nadu, the movie will open on as many as 250 screens, which is at least 100 screens more than what Laal Singh Chaddha got.

“There is not much anticipation for the film across Tamil Nadu. There seems to be some interest in Chennai city. It’s releasing on around 250 screens. It’s getting a wider release than Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released on around 150 screens. The revenue (of Brahmastra) will depend on the kind of reports the film will generate after the release,” said Tirupur Subramaniam, the President of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners’ Association.

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is the first film from the trilogy and it’s due to arrive in cinemas on September 9.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 02:59:38 pm
Next Story

EU to put the brakes on energy prices

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Three things that left me impressed the most
Apple event

Three things that left me impressed the most

'Consider reservations as responsibility, not burden': Education Minister

'Consider reservations as responsibility, not burden': Education Minister

Oppn slams IT raids: ‘move to exterminate independent media’

Oppn slams IT raids: ‘move to exterminate independent media’

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate, and all about Netaji’s statue that will be unveiled there

EPS reaches AIADMK HQ, says cadres won’t forgive ‘chameleon’ OPS

EPS reaches AIADMK HQ, says cadres won’t forgive ‘chameleon’ OPS

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Nishikant Dubey: Soren's bugbear, controversy's favourite child

Premium
Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

Fitch Group's CreditSights discovers errors in debt report on Adani Group firms

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
Opinion

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Premium
Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood
Vikram Vedha trailer

Hrithik-Saif in a battle of the good, the bad, and the misunderstood

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

shahid mira phtoos
Step inside Mira Rajput’s birthday bash: Shahid Kapoor makes it a night to remember
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement