scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt is a ‘better mother’ than wife, calls himself ‘burping specialist’ for baby Raha

Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying fatherhood and in a recent chat, he shared that while Alia Bhatt is 'amazing' as a wife and mother, he feels she is a 'better mother'.

alia bhatt, ranbir kapoorAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt is a ‘better mother’ than wife, calls himself ‘burping specialist’ for baby Raha
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying the early days of fatherhood. In a recent chat, the actor was asked if he has been changing diapers of his little girl. The 40-year-old actor said that while he can change diapers easily, he is more skilled at burping the baby after she feeds.

“A lot of people probably don’t know this, especially those who don’t have kids, that burping is a big thing when a baby is born, especially in the first few months. Every time the baby feeds, you have to burp the baby at least two times. And there is a technique to it, and I have really mastered that technique,” he told Siddharth Kannan.

In the rapid fire round, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if Alia Bhatt was a better mother or wife and the actor said, “She’s amazing in both but I would say better mother.” Ranbir and Alia welcomed Raha in November 2022.

Also Read |liveActor Satish Kaushik death and funeral Live Updates: Actor’s manager recounts his last moments; post-mortem suggests cardiac arrest as cause of death

After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot at their residence in Mumbai in April 2022. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by a few family members and friends of the couple. They later hosted a wedding reception at the same venue.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently promoting his recently released film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film released on Holi and earned Rs 15.7 crore on its opening day, which is significantly higher than the recent releases Shehzada and Selfiee. Shehzada opened with Rs 6 crore while Selfiee opened up with only Rs 2.55 crore.

Also Read
Neena-Gupta-Satish-Kaushik
When Satish Kaushik offered to marry pregnant Neena Gupta and pass Masaba...
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor doesn't want daughter Raha to have Alia Bhatt's personality...
govinda
When Govinda's fan worked at his home as house help, was caught by his wi...
Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor
'She thought I was doing heroin': Ranbir Kapoor recalls mother Neetu's 'd...

The Luv Ranjan film is Ranbir’s first release of the year. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal which will release in August.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 15:50 IST
Next Story

BJP govt will never support demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’: CM Manik Saha

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RIP Satish Kaushik
RIP Satish Kaushik: Celebrating his life and career, in photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close