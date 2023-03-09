Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt is a ‘better mother’ than wife, calls himself ‘burping specialist’ for baby Raha

Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying the early days of fatherhood. In a recent chat, the actor was asked if he has been changing diapers of his little girl. The 40-year-old actor said that while he can change diapers easily, he is more skilled at burping the baby after she feeds.

“A lot of people probably don’t know this, especially those who don’t have kids, that burping is a big thing when a baby is born, especially in the first few months. Every time the baby feeds, you have to burp the baby at least two times. And there is a technique to it, and I have really mastered that technique,” he told Siddharth Kannan.

In the rapid fire round, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if Alia Bhatt was a better mother or wife and the actor said, “She’s amazing in both but I would say better mother.” Ranbir and Alia welcomed Raha in November 2022.

After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot at their residence in Mumbai in April 2022. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by a few family members and friends of the couple. They later hosted a wedding reception at the same venue.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently promoting his recently released film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film released on Holi and earned Rs 15.7 crore on its opening day, which is significantly higher than the recent releases Shehzada and Selfiee. Shehzada opened with Rs 6 crore while Selfiee opened up with only Rs 2.55 crore.

The Luv Ranjan film is Ranbir’s first release of the year. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal which will release in August.