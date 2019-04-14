Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji spotted at Karan Johar’s place

It was a party night for Brahmastra trio Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji. Alia, Ranbir and Ayan visited the film’s producer Karan Johar’s residence on Saturday night. Alia got back from the Kalank promotions in Delhi and headed straight to Karan’s residence for a get-together.

Rumoured lovebirds Alia and Rabir will be sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. The fantastical drama, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role, has been making headlines since its first announcement.

In the photos, while Ayan can seen be seen directing the shutterbugs, Ranbir and Alia were busy conversing with each other.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. The film will release in December. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt awaits the release of Kalank on April 17.