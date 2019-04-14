Toggle Menu
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji spotted at Karan Johar’s placehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/ranbir-kapoor-alia-bhatt-ayan-mukerji-karan-johar-photos-5675024/

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji spotted at Karan Johar’s place

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji were seen at Karan Johar's residence on Saturday night. 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji late night visit at Karan Johar place
Alia Bhatt was snapped with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

It was a party night for Brahmastra trio Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji. Alia, Ranbir and Ayan visited the film’s producer Karan Johar’s residence on Saturday night. Alia got back from the Kalank promotions in Delhi and headed straight to Karan’s residence for a get-together.

Rumoured lovebirds Alia and Rabir will be sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. The fantastical drama, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role, has been making headlines since its first announcement.

In the photos, while Ayan can seen be seen directing the shutterbugs, Ranbir and Alia were busy conversing with each other.

Check out all the photos of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji here:

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt was clicked arriving at Karan Johar’s place. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Alia Bhatt was seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
ranbir
Alia and Rabir will be sharing screen space in Brahmastra. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ranbir, Alia
The trio were spotted outside KJo’s place. (Express photo: Varinder Chawla)

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. The film will release in December. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt awaits the release of Kalank on April 17.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Saif Ali Khan: Our kids shouldn't be subjected to media attention
2 Saand Ki Aankh actor Taapsee Pannu introduces ace shooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar
3 Alia Bhatt on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan: They are magical together