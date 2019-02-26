Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt attend Akash Ambani’s pre-wedding bash in Switzerland

The pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta have kicked off in Switzerland. And the couple turning heads there is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The stars, who were spotted leaving for the snow-clad Swiss destination on Sunday, seem to be having a lot of fun at the festivities. Fresh pictures which have emerged on fan pages also feature actor Arjun Kapoor and filmmakers Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar.

Business honcho Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash is set to tie the knot with Shloka in March. The two families will also host a grand wedding reception.

Check out the latest pictures and videos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding celebrations:

Check out the pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt while leaving for Switzerland on Sunday:

As per reports, the pre-nuptial bash is taking place at St. Moritz. Around 300 guests have flown to the venue which has the theme of a winter wonderland.

Here are some more images from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding bash:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been hogging headlines ever since they began working on their upcoming film Brahmastra. News about their rumoured relationship gained momentum when Alia posted several off the set clicks, crediting them to Ranbir. The two also arrived for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception hand-in-hand last year. Alia’s confessions on the opening episode of Koffee With Karan 6 only resurrected the dating rumours.

While Alia has been spotted spending time with Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York, Ranbir has gone on record to claim that he is in a happy space right now.