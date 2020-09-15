Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor surprise Riddhima on her 40th birthday, watch video

Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a special video for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned 40 on Tuesday. The Kapoor family made sure to make it a special day for Riddhima as everyone including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended her birthday bash.

What made Riddhima’s birthday even more special was a video created by the Kapoor clan for her. In it, Neetu, Ranbir, Alia, Riddhima’s aunt Reema Jain, her husband Bharat Sahni, cousin Armaan Jain and many others grooved to the music of the classic song “Aap Jaisa Koi” from the movie Qurbani (1980).

Sharing the video on Instagram, Riddhima thanked everyone for the surprise. She wrote, “Best birthday surprise! Fab u guys 💖 Thank you everyone.” The jewellery designer also posted a collage of photos from her birthday celebration featuring Ranbir, Alia, Kareena and Karisma.

Riddhima’s husband Bharat Sahni also posted a photo from his wife’s 40th birthday celebration. Earlier, he shared a throwback photo and captioned it, “Countdown to 40! ❤️ #FabAtForty @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial.”

Bharat Sahni shared a photo from Riddhima’s birthday celebration. (Photo: Bharat Sahni/Instagram) Bharat Sahni shared a photo from Riddhima’s birthday celebration. (Photo: Bharat Sahni/Instagram)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been living with her mother Neetu Kapoor in Mumbai ever since Rishi Kapoor passed away.

