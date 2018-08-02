Follow Us:
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

Ranbir Kapoor goes on a movie date with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt returns home

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on his blog about how he spent his day off with Ranbir Kapoor. While we missed Alia Bhatt in Amitabh's post, her Instagram story revealed the reason for her absence.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 2, 2018 12:52:49 pm
amitabh bachchan with ranbir kapoor Brahmastra actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor watched Mission: Impossible Fallout on Wednesday. 
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan are shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in Bulgaria. The photos that have been flowing in from the foreign land suggest that the superstars are having a lot of fun amidst work. Recently, senior Bachchan shared a post on his blog about how he spent his day off. Along with it, he also shared photos of him with the producer of the movie Karan Johar and co-actor Ranbir.

In his post, the 75-year-old actor mentioned watching the latest addition to the Mission Impossible franchise Mission: Impossible Fallout with Ranbir and Nagarjuna’s son Akhil. The Shehenshah also revealed about his conversation with KJo. He wrote, “a rare day off from work and the joy of being independent with near and dear to languish inside a movie theatre to see the ‘Impossible ..’ and then to get together for an evening in the room .. chatter and fun-poking , rumour mongering, or the lack of it , deciphering the makers of our industry, the talents to come and to stay, incidents of the past , and relating to the present and future .. and the outcome of the meetings for the present on board film -Brahmastra.”

Also read | Alia Bhatt turns muse for ‘amaze photographer’ Ranbir Kapoor

See photos of Amitabh Bachchan with Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar

amitabh bachchan, ranbir kapoor photos Amitabh Bachchan spends his day off with Brahmastra co-actor Ranbir Kapoor. brahmastra actors amitabh bachchan, ranbir kapoor images Brahmastra actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor watched Mission: Impossible Fallout in Bulgaria. brahmastra actors amitabh bachchan, ranbir kapoor Amitabh Bacchan and Ranbir Kapoor clicked on their movie outing in Bulgaria. amitabh bachchan photos Amitabh Bachchan in a conversation with Karan Johar.

While we missed Alia in Amitabh’s latest blog post, her Instagram story revealed the reason for her absence. The young actor took a flight home. She shared a photo on her Instagram story which was captioned, “Home Going.”

Also read | Inside Alia Bhatt’s Bulgaria diaries

alia bhatt photos Alia Bhatt’s Instagram story.

Brahmastra, a trilogy, will hit the theaters next year in August. Apart from Alia, Ranbir and Amitabh, the fantasy drama also stars south Indian superstar Nagarjuna.

