Ranbir Kapoor on his relationship with Alia Bhatt: What she gives is something that I’m aspiring for myself

Ranbir Kapoor shared that his and Alia’s relationship is still new. Ranbir Kapoor shared that his and Alia’s relationship is still new.

There have been many speculations about the rumoured relationship of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The two actors, who are currently working on Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra, have been spotted together on various occasions but neither of them commented on their relationship status until now.

In a recent interview to GQ, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his “new” relationship with Alia Bhatt. When asked if the two were dating, Ranbir said, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

The two also attended Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception together and later Alia even shared their picture on Instagram as well. During the promotions of Raazi too, Alia was asked about her relationship with Ranbir, but she did not confirm the same.

Ranbir also spoke about being newly in love and how that “comes with a lot of excitement.” He said, “It’s a new person, it comes with new beats. Old tricks become new tricks again – you know, being charming and romantic, all of that. I think I’m more balanced today. I value relationships more. I can appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than I could a couple years back.”

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Sanju which releases on June 29. In 2019, he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. Currently, Alia is riding high on the success of Raazi that just entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd