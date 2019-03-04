Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji unveil Brahmastra logo at Kumbh Mela

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with director Ayan Mukerji on Monday unveiled the logo of the much-anticipated fantasy drama Brahmastra at Kumbh Mela.

In a one-of-a-kind initiative, the film’s team launched drones fitted with lights into the sky to form a unique Brahmastra logo at Kumbh Mela.

In total, over 150 drones were used for this unique promotional activity and they were flying as high as 150 meters from the ground.

Ayan Mukerji earlier today shared an animated poster of his fantasy drama on his Instagram handle. He captioned it, “Part 1: Love #brahmastra (P.S.: going to take some getting used to this new Instagram life)”

Not much official information has been shared about Brahmastra so far.

Dharma Productions also shared an adorable video of lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on its twitter handle.

Produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy among others in significant roles.

Here are some pictures from the launch event: