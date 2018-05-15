Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn come together for Luv Ranjan’s next

Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn to star in Luv Ranjan’s next film. Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn to star in Luv Ranjan’s next film.

After the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, director Luv Ranjan is all set to don the director’s hat once again and this time he is collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. Luv Ranjan is known for directing the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films and has made a name for himself when it comes to romantic comedies. This will be Ranjan’s first directorial where he won’t be collaborating with Kartik Aaryan.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn have previously worked together in Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti. This will be their second on-screen appearance. Ranbir Kapoor, who is getting a lot of acclaim for the teaser of Sanju, told TOI, “I have immense respect for Ajay sir and I’m excited about sharing the screen with him again. His body of work is inspiring. Luv and I have wanted to work with each other for some time now. I am sure this film will be a perfect start to our association.”

Ranbir will also be seen in YRF’s Shamshera, where he stars alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. His performance in Sanju is highly awaited by the audience. With Rajkumar Hirani telling the story of Sanjay Dutt and a fine actor like Ranbir Kapoor at the forefront, one can expect this film to do wonders.

Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid, said, “Ranbir is an impeccable actor with a great ability to deliver nuanced performances. He is undeniably the most talented actor of his generation. I am looking forward to collaborating with him.”

Luv Ranjan is still riding high on the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark with relatively lesser known actors. For Luv, this will be his first big ticket project.

