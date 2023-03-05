Ranbir Kapoor admits he lies to wife Alia Bhatt, but reiterates he is now a ‘patnivrata insaan’

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star Ranbir Kapoor recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film. Many clips from the show have been shared on the fanpages of the star. In one such clip, Ranbir was seen in a conversation with the comedian and the show’s host Kapil Sharma.

Kapil asked Ranbir of he lies to wife Alia, “Kaha jata hai, hamare bade-bururj bolte hain. ki miya-biwi ke rishte me shanti bani rahe, iskeliye thoda bht husband ko jhooth bolna padta hai (Our elders share, to maintain peace in the relationship between husband and wife, the husband has to tell a few lies at times).” Ranbir cut in, emphasising the word ‘thoda (a few)’.

Kapil went to ask if Ranbir faced any such situation. “White lies are a part of our life scale. Kabhi-kabhi hum jhooth bol dete hain but it is for the other person’s benefit.”

Ranbir then added, “Aisa maine kuch galat ya controversial kiya nhi hai bahut saalon se ki main jhooth bolun ua chupaun. Mera ye kehna hai ki mai aaj kal bht patnivrata insaan baan chuka hun (I have not done anything wrong or controversial for many years that I need to hide or lie. I am trying to say that I am very loyal to my wife).”

Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s video as he called himself a ‘patnivrata insaan’:

Ranbir Kapoor was also asked if Alia Bhatt stopped him from promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor, and the actor gave a witty response at a recent event.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar stars Ranbir and Shraddha have been busy promoting their film individually, and are not seen together at promotional events. At a recent media interaction, Ranbir was asked if Alia Bhatt was the reason behind him not promoting Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with his co-star. Ranbir was seen laughing in a video from the interaction that was shared online. “Wo kyun mana karegi? Aap aise hi afwah uda rahe hai. Aisa kisi ne nahi bola hai, aap controversy create kar rahe ho. Aaj kal mere life mein koi controversy nahi hai (Why will she stop me? You are spreading rumours, Alia has not made any such statement, you are trying to create a controversy. There is no controversy in my life at present).”

The film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in crucial roles and is releasing on March 8.