Ranbir Kapoor dances with Aditya Seal in Rocket Gang song Har Bachcha Hai Rocket

Actor Aditya Seal will soon be seen in a children’s entertainer film titled Rocket Gang. The film, which is a mixed genre of horror, dance and comedy has cast of child actors, who have been part of dance reality shows in the past. What makes the movie more interesting is a cameo of actor Ranbir Kapoor. The film’s latest song titled ‘Har Bachcha Hai Rocket’ was released and has the cast dancing their heart out.

The fun dance number shows Ranbir and Aditya leading the dance number in the beginning but child artists eventually take the lead. The film marks the directorial debut of choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis and is produced by Zee Studios.

Check out the song here –

The team of Rocket Gang has been actively promoting their film across the country, in various fun manners. The film is set to release on November 11.

As far as Ranbir is concerned, this song is his first appearance after the blockbuster success of his film Brahmastra: Part One Shiva. The film, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji broke several records at the box office, ending Hindi cinema’s dry spell at the ticketing counter. The film, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles is the first part of the three-part film.

The second the part of the film, titled Brahmastra: Dev, is highly anticipated by the audience, owing to the continuity of the story line. There are several speculations about who will become part of the second film — names such as Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh have already started making it to the headlines. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers.

Ranbir will next be seen in Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. He also has director Luv Ranjan’s next, in which he will share the screen for the first time with actor Shraddha Kapoor.