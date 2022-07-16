Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s ‘bromance’ reminds fans of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: ‘Bunny and Avi’

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur met at an award function on Friday, and fans were reminded of their Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani days. A video of the two hugging each other on the red carpet of the event was shared online.

In the video, Ranbir was posing for the paparazzi when he saw Aditya coming. He invited the actor and gave him a tight hug. The two got into a short conversation while hugging and then moved to pose for the photographers. Ranbir also gave Aditya a peck on his cheek.

As the video did the rounds on the internet, the fans of the two actors gushed over their good looks. Ranbir opted for a formal look for the awards night and wore a chequered suit. Aditya kept it a bit casual. One of the Instagram users commented, “2 of the most handsome actors in Bollywood. 🔥” Another wrote, “That’s a lot of good looks in one frame 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” A comment on the video read, “they are the most stylish 2 in the industry🔥gentelmen❤️❤️❤️.”

Some of them were also reminded of Ranbir and Aditya’s only movie together Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani where they played best friends. “Bunny and avi❤️” read a comment that mentioned the names of their character in the movie. A user also wrote, “Their friendship is adorable ❤️” and there were some who also noticed the ‘bromance’ between Ranbir and Aditya.

Ranbir Kapoor is looking forward to his next release, Shamshera which hits the theaters on July 22. He was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju. Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Meanwhile, Aditya, who was last seen in Rashtra Kavach Om, will star in the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Thadam, which featured Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep. Titled Gumraah, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur.