‘Rana, you are mine, blessed’: Neetu Kapoor wishes son Ranbir Kapoor on 44th birthday

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 44th birthday on September 28, and wishes have been pouring in from his family, fans, and also the teams of his upcoming films, Ramayana, and Love and War. Among the heartfelt messages was a special tribute from his mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor. Alia Bhatt’s mom and actor Soni Razdan also sent warm wishes for her son-in-law, calling him the ‘best man in the house’.

Neetu shared a selfie with Ranbir on social media and penned a birthday message for her son. “Happy happy to you Rana. You are mine and I feel blessed,” she wrote.

(Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor also shares his birthday with his aunt Rima Jain, Sharing a photo with Rima, Neetu wrote, ” Happy 70th bhoksss from teenage years to now we have shared a lot 😍 god bless and love ❤️.” Neetu shared another photo which featured her with Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor and other ladies of the Kapoor family.

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(Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

(Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram) (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Soni Razdan shared an old photo with Ranbir and Alia and captioned it, “Happy Birthday to the best man in the house. Loads of love and duas always #ranbir.”

(Photo: Soni Razdan/Instagram) (Photo: Soni Razdan/Instagram)

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an old photo and wrote, “तू मेरा चांद है, तू ही रैना है एक हजारों में मेरा भाई है सारी उमर, हमें संग रहना है💗Happiest birthday Rans 💕 Love you.”

(Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram) (Photo: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram)

Bhansali Productions also shared a group photo of the Love And War team. The inside photo is from the Saturday night outing when Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali went out for dinner. The post caption read, “Today, there’s only Love, no War! Happy birthday Ranbir! Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War on 21st January 2027 #LoveAndWar #SLB @saregamaglobal #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09 @aliaa08 #PrernaSingh.”

Ranbir has been keeping busy with his upcoming projects, including Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana. The actor plays Lord Rama in the two-part epic, which also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is being mounted as a two-part saga inspired by the ancient epic. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in India on November 8, 2026, with a worldwide international release on November 6, 2026.

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Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which brings Ranbir together with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The epic romantic war drama revolves around a complicated love triangle set against the backdrop of war and explores themes of love, friendship, rivalry and sacrifice.

Love & War is scheduled to release worldwide on January 21, 2027, ahead of the Republic Day weekend. The film is being made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.