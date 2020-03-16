Haathi Mere Saathi release postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Rana Daggubati starrer Haathi Mere Saathi was scheduled for April 2 release. Rana Daggubati starrer Haathi Mere Saathi was scheduled for April 2 release.

The release of Rana Daggubati’s upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. The film was scheduled to hit screens on April 2.

“EROS International has always kept our audience’s interest at the forefront as a core value. Healthy and happy audiences have always kept us motivated to produce and distribute unique stories that have never been told before. In light of recent developments of COVID19 Coronavirus, our recent announcement regarding the scheduled release of Haathi Mere Saathi, Aranya & Kaadan stands changed. In solidarity with our partners, exhibitors, distributors and audiences, we pray for health and happiness of all and as we are monitoring the situation, we do hope that we come back with a new release date soon. STAY HEALTHY, SAFE AND BLESSED,” the makers said in a statement.

Haathi Mere Saathi is the latest film to be postponed after coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, the release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, YRF’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Nani-starrer V among more were deferred.

The deadly virus, which originated in China, has claimed over 6,500 lives and infected more than 169,000 people in 135 countries and territories.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic.

