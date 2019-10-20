Akshay Kumar reveals Rana Daggubati’s look in Housefull 4

Akshay Kumar shared the first look of Rana Daggubati from Housefull 4. Akshay shared the motion poster on Instagram and wrote, “Khookha toli ka Raja Gama, tayyaar hai Sitamgarh se badla lene aur aap sabse milne ke liye 5 din mein.” The poster sees Rana in two different avatars. While in one we see him in a colourful fun avatar as Pappu Rangeela, in the other, he reminds us of his evil Baahubali character with his appearance as Raja Gama. However, no doubts his look has piqued the audience’s interest in the film.

This is the first time that Rana will star in a comedy franchise which features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon and Kirti Kharbanda in lead roles. The actor had joined the franchise after Nana Patekar’s exit post sexual harassment accusations by actor Tanushree Dutta during the #MeToo campaign.

Check out character posters of other Housefull 4 cast:

“It is always good to find work outside of Hyderabad, get to learn so much and do so many new things. I’ve never been part of a genre like Housefull and it’s always exciting to work with different genres. Working with Akshay Kumar again (after Neeraj Pandey’s 2015 action-spy thriller Baby), Sajid (Nadiadwala) and Farhad (Samji) is something I am really looking forward to,” Rana had earlier told Ahmedabad Mirror in an interview.

Housefull 4 is an upcoming Indian reincarnation comedy film directed by Farhad Samji, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It releases on October 25, Diwali weekend.

Housefull 4 faces box office competition from Taapsee Pannu – Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China.