‘Everything will get sorted’: Ramesh Taurani on legal dispute around Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The trailer of the David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, finally launched on Saturday after being abruptly cancelled earlier this week. While the makers had initially blamed the postponement on a “technical glitch”, reports soon emerged suggesting that the delay was linked to an ongoing legal dispute surrounding the film.

At the trailer launch event, Tips Industries owner Ramesh Taurani addressed reports linking the postponement to an ongoing legal dispute involving producer Vashu Bhagnani, director David Dhawan and Tips Industries over the use of the iconic song Chunari Chunari from Biwi No. 1.

Ramesh Taurani briefly addressed the controversy and attempted to downplay concerns around the matter.

“Everything is fine, and going ahead everything will get sorted, it’s not a problem. And it’s a sub judice matter so we are handling it,” Taurani said.

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Dispute around Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The dispute stems from a lawsuit filed by producer Vashu Bhagnani, head of Pooja Entertainment, against Tips Industries and associated parties. The case, filed in Katihar, Bihar, revolves around the unauthorised use of intellectual property connected to older films, including Biwi No. 1, which Bhagnani had produced with David Dhawan in 1999.

At the centre of the controversy is the iconic song Chunari Chunari, originally featured in Biwi No. 1 and picturised on Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen. A recreated version of the track has now been used in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

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Speaking during a virtual press conference on Friday, Vashu Bhagnani expressed anger over the reuse of the song and accused those involved of acting without his consent. The producer claimed that after the financial losses suffered during Coolie No. 1, David Dhawan had suggested they work together again on a Biwi No. 1 project.

What Vashu Bhagnani said

According to Vashu, he later discovered that David Dhawan and Ramesh Taurani had joined hands for another project, which eventually turned out to be Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

“3 months later, I learned that Ramesh Taurani and David Dhawan had joined hands to make a film. I felt a little bad, but then I realized that I can’t stop them. One year later, I saw ‘Chunari Chunari’ was a part of that film. I called David Dhawan and asked them, ‘How can you do this?’” he said.

Vashu also alleged that the audio rights agreement with Tips did not permit use of the song’s visuals in a recreated form.

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“We sold the audio rights of Biwi No 1 to Tips at the time of release. Wolog badmaashi karke video chala rahe the. They were not even ready to meet us over this issue. We shared a letter in the court, due to which the court granted us status quo. How can David Dhawan use the same songs from our film in his son’s movie, that too for a Ramesh Taurani production? There should be some ethics in the industry,” he said.

‘You can’t recreate the same song’

He added, “Agreed that Ramesh Taurani paid you money, but you can’t recreate the same song from my production. At least, he should have called and told me, ‘Vashu ji, main same gaana mere bete ke liye kar raha hoon. I hope you don’t have an objection. Please support.’ I would have given the NOC and would not have minded also.”

Bhagnani, however, insisted that he is not against the release of the film and said he remains willing to resolve the matter through discussion. “Remove my visuals, do a deal with me, or take permission, that’s all I am asking,” he said.

Following the legal plea filed by Pooja Entertainment, a court in Katihar reportedly granted a status quo order in the matter.

The film is currently slated for release on June 5.