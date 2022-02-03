Ramesh Deo funeral: Ashutosh Gowariker and others pay their last respects

Ramesh Deo’s funeral was held on Thursday with family, close friends and colleagues in attendance. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar and others were present at the funeral to pay their last respects.

Ramesh Deo is survived by his actor-wife Seema Deo as well as sons Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Speaking to The Indian Express, his son Ajinkya Deo said, “My father was not keeping well for the last few days. He was experiencing breathlessness on Wednesday morning. So, we admitted him to the hospital and he passed away in the evening due to a heart attack.’’

During his career spanning sever decades, Ramesh Deo acted in over 450 Hindi and Marathi films, apart from working in several television shows and commercials. In several movies, he also shared screen space with his wife Seema Deo. One of his best known films is Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anand, where he played the role of Dr Prakash Kulkarni. His elder son Ajinkya Deo is a well-known actor who has featured in projects such as Aan: Men at Work (2004), Indian remake of the show 24 (2013) and Tanhaji (2020). Abhinay Deo has directed Hindi movies Delhi Belly, Force 2 and Blackmail.