Rambo remake’s story is relevant and contemporary: Director Siddharth Anand

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has revealed that the team of Rambo remake is all set to go on floors from March 2020, with a script that’s extremely relevant to the current situation of the country.

The Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic Rambo will feature Tiger Shroff stepping into the shoes of veteran action star Sylvester Stallone.

The original followed John Rambo, a US Army veteran (played by Stallone), who is traumatised by his experience in the Vietnam War, and uses the skills he gained there to fight police, enemy troops, and drug cartels.

Siddharth said the film has been adapted as per Indian sensibilities.

“The germ of Rambo is the most fascinating bit, not just the fact that it’s a remake. The story that we have is something very relevant and contemporary, the kind of situation that’s prevalent in the country. That’s what makes it equally challenging and exciting,” Siddharth told PTI.

The director said work on the film will begin immediately after his upcoming action-thriller “War” is released.

“The script had always been in place and we are going to start shooting in March 2020. I’ll only know how geared up I am for the film after ‘War’ releases in October. But the film is definitely happening and I’m looking forward to it,” he added.

Currently, Siddharth is busy with War which features Hrithik Roshan, Tiger and Vaani Kapoor.

The film chronicles the story of an Indian soldier who is assigned to eliminate his mentor, who had turned rogue. It is scheduled to release on October 2.