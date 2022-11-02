scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Rambha thanks fans for love and support after car accident: ‘So happy that you all remember me and love me’

Judwaa actor Rambha suffered minor injuries in a car accident but her daughter Sasha was admitted to the hospital. Now, all of them are safe and back at home.

rambha car accidentRambha shared an update about her family after car accident. (Photo: Rambha/Instagram)

Former Bollywood actor Rambha, who also worked in regional cinema, recently met with a car accident in Canada. She suffered minor injuries, but her daughter Sasha was admitted to the hospital. On Tuesday, the actor shared pictures from the accident spot and asked her fans to pray for her family. Now, she has provided a health update for her fans on social media.

Rambha conducted an Instagram Live in which she thanked everybody who prayed for her daughter. She said that they have all recovered from the accident, and are now back at home. Rambha lives in Canada with her husband and three children.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_)

In the video, the Judwaa actor said, “To all my fans, friends and family members who all prayed for our speedy recovery and our safety, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. My kids and I are safe now. Please keep praying for us. I am overwhelmed by the love and support I am getting from you all. I have no words to express my happiness and joy that you all support me. My children are safe, especially my daughter Sasha is also safe. We all came back to our house. Thank you, I love you all.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RambhaIndrakumar💕 (@rambhaindran_)

While reading fan comments during the live session, Rambha also expressed her happiness at still being remembered. She said, “I am so happy that you all remember me and love me the same.” Rambha quit acting in 2010 after marrying Canada-based businessman Indhran Pathmanathan and moved to Toronto.

Rambha has been a popular face in Indian cinema. She has films like Judwaa, co-starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, Aa Okkati Adakku, Sargam, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani and Gharwali Baharwali among others, to her credit.

