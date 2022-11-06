scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Rambha shares fun video from her kids’ weekend, says ‘trying to bring them back to normal’ after car accident

Rambha shared an update about her kids after a recent car accident in Canada.

Rambha and her kids had a fun weekend.

Actor Rambha has been in the news after she and her family met with a car accident in Canada. Though the actor suffered minor injuries, her daughter Sasha was admitted to the hospital. While the kid is now back home safely, the actor has been sharing updates about her family.

In a new post, Rambha gave us a sneak peek into the weekend with her kids. In the clip, Rambha’s son can be seen jumping in the room as he dances to Vijay’s hit song “Arabic Kuthu”.

Also read |Rambha and her children injured in car accident in Canada, actor asks fans to pray for daughter Sasha: ‘Bad days bad time’

Sharing the video, Rambha wrote, “Habibi… started at my home 😘👍🏻kids back to form on this weekend. Trying my best to bring them back to normal. #🥰 music and dance helps#music#dance#celebrity#kids#family#fun#weekendsfun.”

Rambha lives in Canada with her husband Indhran Pathmanathan, and three children.

First published on: 06-11-2022 at 09:24:38 pm
