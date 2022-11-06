Rambha shares fun video from her kids’ weekend, says ‘trying to bring them back to normal’ after car accident

Actor Rambha has been in the news after she and her family met with a car accident in Canada. Though the actor suffered minor injuries, her daughter Sasha was admitted to the hospital. While the kid is now back home safely, the actor has been sharing updates about her family.

In a new post, Rambha gave us a sneak peek into the weekend with her kids. In the clip, Rambha’s son can be seen jumping in the room as he dances to Vijay’s hit song “Arabic Kuthu”.

Sharing the video, Rambha wrote, “Habibi… started at my home 😘👍🏻kids back to form on this weekend. Trying my best to bring them back to normal. #🥰 music and dance helps#music#dance#celebrity#kids#family#fun#weekendsfun.”

See latest video of Rambha with her kids:

Rambha lives in Canada with her husband Indhran Pathmanathan, and three children.