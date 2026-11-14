‘Ramayana makers yet to make OTT deal,’ reveals Dil Raju; predicts Rs 2,000 cr box office

Producer-distributor Dil Raju has projected that Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 will collect between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,000 crore worldwide by the end of its theatrical run. He also expects the Telugu version, which he distributed across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through Sri Venkateswara Creations, to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

During a success meet on Friday, where he spoke about both Ramayana and Scene, Dil Raju said, “Ramayana can collect more than Rs 2,000 crore, depending on whether the film opens in China and how it is received there.” On the Telugu performance specifically, Dil Raju expressed confidence that the film would cross Rs 100 crore net in the Telugu states. In the first nine days, Ramayana has earned Rs 40.65 crore from its Telugu version, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The film is yet to release in China.

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Ramayana makers yet to make OTT, satellite deals

Dil Raju also revealed that contrary to media reports, Ramayana is yet to sell its OTT rights. While most big-budget films make OTT and satellite deals before the release, the makers of Ramayana decided to hold such deals. The producer-distributor shared that this makes the movie-viewing experience more lucrative for the audience. “Look at Ramayana as an example. The film has not sold its OTT or satellite rights yet, to make sure everybody walks to the theatre and watches the epic,” he said.

Ramayana box office

Raju’s projections are backed by the film’s strong performance. On Day 9, Ramayana collected Rs 48.10 crore net across 22,993 shows, a strong second-Saturday number driven by the weekend surge.

The total India net collection now stands at Rs 612.70 crore, with an India gross of Rs 732.50 crore. Overseas, Ramayana collected Rs 25 crore on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 378.50 crore. The worldwide gross has now crossed Rs 1,111 crore.

Ramayana Rs 4,700 crore budget

In a 2025 interview with YouTuber Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra had revealed that he had invested $500 million into the two parts of the film. With the current conversion rate, that figure is above Rs 4,700 crore. In a recent chat with CNN, Namit had also shared that in case the films don’t recover the money, he will recover it via theme parks and merchandise.

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He said, “If we don’t make money with the movies, we’ll make it in the merchandise. If we don’t make it in the merchandise, we’ll make it in the theme park. If we don’t make it in the theme park, we’ll make it some other way. This is the story of Lord Rama, okay? There is no version of this where people don’t like (the movies), and it does not drive economic upside”

About Ramayana

Ramayana: Part 1 is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana. It also stars Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Sheeba Chadha, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, among others.

The film released worldwide on November 5 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Part 2 is scheduled for Diwali 2028.