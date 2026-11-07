Ramayana vs Godzilla Minus Zero: Ranbir Kapoor’s film earns $3.5 mn in US, trails Japanese film

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has earned $3.5 million in North America on opening day, including Wednesday previews, but faces tough competition from Japanese monster film Godzilla Minus Zero, which has made a much bigger start at the US box office, as per Deadline. While the Indian epic is looking at a projected $6 million opening over the weekend, Godzilla Minus Zero has collected $6.7 million from previews alone and is heading for a $30 million-plus opening weekend.

The North American box office performance comes as Ramayana continues its run in India and other overseas markets. The film collected Rs 48.05 crore net in India on its second day, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 112.90 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. Its worldwide gross has now reached Rs 221.05 crore.

Ramayana US box office collection

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has earned $3.5 million from 1,433 North American locations, including Wednesday previews. Sony Pictures is projecting a $6 million opening over the weekend. Released ahead of Diwali, the film has received a 93 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter.

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Godzilla Minus Zero leads the US box office

While Ramayana is making its presence felt in North America, Godzilla Minus Zero is emerging as the biggest box-office attraction among this weekend’s new releases.

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film collected $6.7 million in previews. It earned $13.5 million on Friday, including preview collections, from 3,254 theatres. The film is now expected to open between $30 million and $33 million over the weekend. If the projections hold, it will register the biggest opening ever for distributor GKIDS and set a new record for a live-action foreign-language film at the North American box office.

The film is also performing well with audiences and critics. It has a 90 per cent critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, while its audience score has reached 96 per cent.

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The sequel follows the success of Godzilla Minus One, which released in 2023 and collected $11.4 million in its opening weekend in North America. It eventually earned $57.1 million in the US and $56.9 million internationally.

How are other Hollywood releases performing in the US?

Apart from Godzilla Minus Zero and Ramayana, the North American box office has several other new releases competing for audience attention. Warner Bros’ animated film The Cat in the Hat collected $1 million in previews and is expected to earn between $17 million and $20 million over its opening weekend.

Angel Studios’ Drummer Boy is also in the race, with the publication reporting a projected $9 million opening. Meanwhile, Searchlight Pictures’ Wild Horse Nine, starring Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich, is expected to earn between $5 million and $6 million. The film collected $900,000 in previews.

Ramayana India and worldwide box office collection

Back home, Ramayana recorded a strong second-day performance. On Friday, the film collected Rs 48.05 crore net across 23,316 shows in India. Hindi contributed the biggest share at Rs 35.50 crore from 19,859 shows. Kannada brought in Rs 5.15 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 4.75 crore, Tamil at Rs 1.50 crore and Malayalam at Rs 1.15 crore.

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With this, the film’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 134.80 crore, while its domestic net collection stands at Rs 112.90 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The film also registered a strong overseas performance, collecting Rs 35 crore on Day 2. Its total overseas gross has now reached Rs 86.25 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 221.05 crore. Ramayana sold an estimated 18.56 lakh tickets on its second day, taking the total number of tickets sold since release to approximately 43.81 lakh.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part One is the first instalment of a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. Mounted on an ambitious scale, the two films are being made on a combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore, making the project one of the most expensive cinematic ventures in Indian cinema.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi essays Sita and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The ensemble cast also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

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The ambitious project is backed by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, with visual effects handled by DNEG. Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have collaborated on the film’s music, while Hollywood action specialists Guy Norris and Terry Notary have worked on its elaborate action sequences.