Ramayana trailer: Ranbir Kapoor takes on Yash in the righteous fight; fans ask where is Hanuman?

Ramayana trailer: After month of anticipation, the Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi-Yash-starrer Ramayana trailer dropped on Thursday morning, teasing the good fight, the epic battle between the Maryada Purshottam Rama and the Lord of Three Worlds Ravana. The Ramayana trailer launched at ‘Brahma Muhurat’, 4:15 am in India, and will be attached to Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres.

Yash enters the frame as a king without a kingdom who quickly goes on to win over the three worlds. We see glimpses of Rama (Ranbir Kapoor)’s might as a warrior, the swaymvar of Sita (Sai Pallavi) and the promise extracted by Kaikeyi (Lara Dutta) that send Rama, Sita and Lakshmana (Ravie Dubey) to 14 years of exile. We see Lakshmana cutting Surpanakha’s (Rakulpreet) nose, the abduction of Sita and glimpses of the war that unfolds. While fights with many monsters ensue, Sunny Deol as Hanuman is missing from the trailer. Many fans online also asked, ‘Where is Hanuman?’

Made on a massive scale and with the might of Namit Malhotra’s DNEG Studios, the story as old as time gets an era-specific makeover whether it’s Rama (Ranbir Kapoor)’s Ayodhya, the home of Sita (Sai Pallavi) or the Lanka of Ravana (Yash).

Watch Ramayana trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi

The rakshasas (demons) who inhabit the deep jungles are far different from what India has been used to — they owe more to Hollywood films than Ramanand Sagar’s show. The scenes showing the drawing of Lakshman Rekha and Sita’s kidnapping are visually stunning.

Ranbir Kapoor brings a quiet conviction to the role but the trailer belongs to Yash who overwhelms with his rage as the demon king. He enters the frame with the first scene and commands it till the last.

The trailer offers the first look at the world of Ramayana, teasing the scale, emotion and spectacle of Nitesh Tiwari’s retelling of Valmiki’s timeless epic. From introducing its central characters to showcasing the film’s expansive visual universe, the footage sets the stage for the first instalment of the two-part saga.

Ramayana trailer launched at San Diego Comic Con

The much-awaited trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana was unveiled on July 24 at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). The launch event was attended by producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, who introduced the ambitious mythological epic to an international audience.

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Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers had hosted a grand promotional event titled Pratham Sankalp at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where several members of the cast came together for the first time. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Shobana, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and Ajinkya Deo were among those in attendance.

Nitesh Tiwari on why he chose Ranbir and Sai Pallavi

Director Nitesh Tiwari explained why Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi were his first choices to play Lord Ram and Sita.

“An artiste’s eyes always tell the truth. I saw Lord Rama in Ranbir’s eyes and Sita in Sai Pallavi’s eyes. Apart from being talented, both of them have the sincerity that I wanted in these very important roles,” he had said.

Ranbir Kapoor, speaking about portraying Lord Ram, said the role chose him rather than the other way around.

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Sai Pallavi also spoke about the responsibility of portraying Sita, saying, “It’s not easy for actors to get roles like this because it’s a challenge to essay a goddess on screen. There should be a team that can put their heart and soul into presenting their best version to the world. Only then does it become itihaas for everyone. Hence, thank you for selecting me for such a prestigious project.”

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Namit Malhotra on Ramayana

Producer Namit Malhotra said the project had been over a decade in the making.

“The Ramayana is one of the greatest stories ever told, not because of its scale, but because of the timeless values it represents. My responsibility has been to approach it with complete honesty, authenticity and reverence. Every creative decision we have made… has been guided by a single thought: to honour this extraordinary legacy with the dignity and respect it deserves, while presenting it through the finest cinematic craftsmanship possible.”

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, alongside Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Adinath Kothare as Bharat and several others.

Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film is reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The music has been composed by Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, marking their first collaboration on an Indian film. Pankaj Kumar serves as cinematographer, while Mad Max action director Guy Norris has designed the action sequences. The screenplay has been written by Nitesh Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan. Ramayana is being filmed for IMAX and will release worldwide: Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.