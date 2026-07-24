Ranbir Kapoor felt ‘fear’ playing Lord Rama, says Ramayana will be Raha’s first movie

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash offered fresh insights into their much-awaited film Ramayana during the film’s panel discussion at the San Diego Comic-Con 2026, where they were joined by director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. While the event was expected to culminate with the global launch of the film’s trailer, the makers announced a last-minute postponement after securing Sony Pictures Entertainment as the film’s international distribution partner.

The Ramayana trailer was expected to be unveiled globally at 8 am on Friday, July 24, shortly after the Comic-Con panel. However, producer Namit Malhotra announced on Instagram that the launch had been deferred.

“Today is a very special moment for our ‘Ramayana’, my dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date,” he wrote.

The announcement came after the makers confirmed that Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute the film internationally.

Ranbir Kapoor on playing Lord Rama

On the sidelines of the Comic-Con event, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about taking on the role of Lord Rama, admitting that his first reaction was one of fear.

“I remember when the film was first offered to me, there was so much of fear, so much of doubt. ‘Will I be able to do this, am I capable enough?’ But I think that doubt changed into gratitude very early on. I think it was a blessing, an opportunity of a lifetime, and a moral responsibility. The Ramayana is ingrained in our subconscious. Lord Rama is the conscience keeper of millions of people around the world for generations, for more than 4000 years. He is somebody who embodies the triumph of the human spirit in times of adversities. He stands for courage, compassion, forgiveness, righteousness, and just to have the opportunity to represent that is very daunting.”

The actor said he soon realised that portraying one of mythology’s most revered figures required sincerity and conviction.

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“Very early on, I understood that it just requires lot of faith, lot of belief, lot of truthfulness, and noble intentions. Our entire cast and crew had one noble intention, and that is to tell the story as authentically as we can,” he added.

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Ranbir says Raha will watch Ramayana on the big screen

During a fan Q&A session, Ranbir also revealed that one of the biggest reasons he is looking forward to the film’s release is his daughter Raha Kapoor.

According to The Times of India, a fan spoke about introducing children to Indian mythology through the film, prompting Ranbir to say, “I’m very excited to take my daughter to the film. It is going to be her first film on the big screen.”

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Yash praises Ranbir’s portrayal of Lord Rama

Yash, who essays Ravana in the film, praised Ranbir for taking on one of Indian mythology’s most iconic characters.

“Nobody in this world can come and say, ‘I have the virtue to play Lord Rama’. The fact that he (Ranbir) said the same says it all. He is a fabulous actor. It’s not easy to play Lord Rama and the way he has really worked, huge respect to him.”

Yash on becoming Ravana

Speaking about preparing for Ravana, Yash said he wanted to look beyond the image of the larger-than-life villain and understand the human being behind the character.

“I think this is a character which is so popular. Imagine after thousands of years they still burn your effigy every year. My grandfather used to tell me these stories when I was a kid, so those images were always there. But as we really understand the story, the greatest villains are the ones who genuinely believe they are right. They are smart, intelligent, talented and that makes them dangerous. That’s what made Ravana such an interesting character to play.”

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He said his biggest challenge was making Ravana relatable rather than distant.

“So many people have played this character in different ways. I wanted to make him relatable. Even though he’s larger than life, people shouldn’t feel he’s just a character. They should feel, ‘I could have been that guy in this situation.’ That was my preparation.”

Yash added that while he had to physically transform for the role, understanding Ravana’s state of mind mattered far more.

“Physically you have to look the part, but that’s just one aspect. The internal journey is what I enjoy as an actor. You have to keep your own ideologies aside, understand the character’s thought process and empathise with him. I had to believe that he was the right guy.”

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Explaining Ravana’s mindset, he said, “We are all heroes in our own story. Imagine a person who owned the three worlds—what kind of an ego he must have. That was very interesting for me to explore.”

Yash concluded by assuring fans that the team had stayed true to the epic. “I think they are in for a treat. We have done our best. Everybody has their own imagination of this story, but one thing I can promise is that we have made an honest effort. Our intentions are in the right place, our heart is in the right place.”

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara and Adinath Kothare as Bharat, among others.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the ambitious project is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. The film’s score has been composed by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, marking their first collaboration on an Indian production. Cinematography is by Pankaj Kumar, while Mad Max action director Guy Norris has choreographed the action. Written by Nitesh Tiwari and Shridhar Raghavan, Ramayana has been shot for IMAX and will release globally in two parts—Part 1 during Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.